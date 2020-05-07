Erik Spoelstra's ascent with the Miami Heat almost never happened

If Pat Riley were hired by the Miami Heat under normal circumstances, the organization's relationship with coach Erik Spoelstra may have never materialized.

Spoelstra relayed an interesting story about his rise during an interview with TNT's Ernie Johnson. In 1995, Riley's hiring in Miami was delayed until September because the New York Knicks spent two months accusing the Heat of illegally contacting him while he was still under contract.

Spoelstra, who was finishing his first season in Miami, felt he only made the cut because Riley did not have time to search for a new video coordinator.

"The only reason I survived that turnover was because it was so late," Spoelstra said. "It ended up being September and they didn't have anybody. I happened to be in the video room. They were like, `all right we just need somebody to cut tape." '

It was then when Spoelstra developed a relationship with Riley. He ascended from the video room to assistant and was named Riley's successor in 2008. Since, Spoelstra has won two NBA titles and coached the most games in team history.

He remains thankful for the chance opportunity.

"Pat was famous for how much video he watched with the staff and the team," Spoelstra said. "They didn't have time to train anybody. That's really the only reason I survived. I didn't know [Riley]. He didn't know me. I had kind of a one-year leeway to prove myself. Twenty five year later, they haven't found a way to get rid of me."

