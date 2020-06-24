Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Gabe Vincent:  “He fits so many of the things that we like"

InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra likes to refer to them as "DNA players."

It's his way of saying a player fits within the organization. Spoelstra used similar terminology when discussing the growth of two-way contract guard Gabe Vincent, who was recently named the G League's Most Improved Player.

“He fits so many of the things that we like … High character, super-hard work ethic,” Spoelstra told the Santa Barbara News Press. “He’s developed his game through a lot of sweat and hard work behind the scenes when no one was watching. We relate to guys like that. We’re fans of his and we’re excited to be able to develop him.”

Vincent is positioning himself to become the Heat's next developmental project, joining Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Derrick Jones Jr., Hassan Whiteside and Tyler Johnson. All of them worked their way from the developmental level to becoming rotation players. Nunn is likely to make the All-Rookie Team while Robinson has established himself as one of the league's top 3-point shooters. 

This season, Vincent averaged 20.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in stints with the Stockton Kings and Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat's minor league affiliate.

“The G League has served me well thus far and I think it’s a great tool,” Vincent told the newspaper. “Moving forward, it gave me the opportunity to be in this position now.”

In the interview, Vincent said he has spent the summer in Florida preparing for when the season restarts July 30 in Orlando.

