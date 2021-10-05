Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Voted Best Coach In General Manager Survey

Miami Heat well represented in league anonymous poll

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra hasn't received much recognition for his work throughout his career.

Finally, a poll by NBA.com gave him his due. The survey of the league's general managers chose him as the league's best coach.

Here was the list:

1. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 55%

2. Monty Williams, Phoenix – 17%

3. Quin Snyder, Utah – 14%

4. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 10%

5. Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee – 3%

