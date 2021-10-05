Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Voted Best Coach In General Manager Survey

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra hasn't received much recognition for his work throughout his career.
Finally, a poll by NBA.com gave him his due. The survey of the league's general managers chose him as the league's best coach.
Here was the list:
1. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 55%
2. Monty Williams, Phoenix – 17%
3. Quin Snyder, Utah – 14%
4. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 10%
5. Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee – 3%
