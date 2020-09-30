Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Needed a Few Weeks to Cope With LeBron James' Departure in 2014

Naturally, there was a feeling of disappointment for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra the day LeBron James announced in the summer of 2014 he was leaving the team and returning to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James led the Heat to four straight NBA Finals, including two titles. Spoelstra needed a few weeks to handle the hangover from James' departure.

"I went through my own six-week reflection period that summer but then you get back to work," Spoelstra said. "We've built a lot of different teams over the years. We've been conditioned to move on and give everything, your heart and soul, to the next group and the next team. We really thought we had a championship-contending team that next year."

Six years later, Spoelstra has the Heat back in the Finals. This time, they will face James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 1 is Wednesday in Orlando.

Spoelstra figured if the Heat were going to compete for a championship, they would have to go through James. This is his 10th appearance in the Finals.

"I just think it's a true testament to his greatness to be able to sustain this type of success, year in, year out, different uniforms," Spoelstra said. "... He's seen everything at this point in his career. It's just about winning. His ability to do what he does at his age is incredibly uncommon but there's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes."

