SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Needed a Few Weeks to Cope With LeBron James' Departure in 2014

Shandel Richardson

Naturally, there was a feeling of disappointment for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra the day LeBron James announced in the summer of 2014 he was leaving the team and returning to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James led the Heat to four straight NBA Finals, including two titles. Spoelstra needed a few weeks to handle the hangover from James' departure.

"I went through my own six-week reflection period that summer but then you get back to work," Spoelstra said. "We've built a lot of different teams over the years. We've been conditioned to move on and give everything, your heart and soul, to the next group and the next team. We really thought we had a championship-contending team that next year."

Six years later, Spoelstra has the Heat back in the Finals. This time, they will face James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 1 is Wednesday in Orlando.

Spoelstra figured if the Heat were going to compete for a championship, they would have to go through James. This is his 10th appearance in the Finals.

"I just think it's a true testament to his greatness to be able to sustain this type of success, year in, year out, different uniforms," Spoelstra said. "... He's seen everything at this point in his career. It's just about winning. His ability to do what he does at his age is incredibly uncommon but there's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

YouTube: Subscribe at https://www.youtube.com/c/ShandelRichardson2876/featured

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Miami Heat's Success Starts at the Top With Pat Riley

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley has the organization in the NBA Finals for the sixth time

Shandel Richardson

by

Kdog73

LeBron James Stands in the Way of the Miami Heat Winning the Fourth Title in Franchise History

LeBron James has the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Los Angeles Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Has Great Respect For Miami Heat

Even though they are the favorite, the Los Angeles Lakers refuse to dismiss Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Makes Necessary Adjustments Before NBA Finals

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will be a key factor in the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Had a Huge Impact on the Road to the NBA Finals

In just one season, Jimmy Butler has the Miami Heat in their sixth NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat Make Good on Promise

The Miami Heat are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Advance to NBA Finals After Defeating Boston Celtics

Miami Heat will play Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Teammates Rush to Bam Adebayo's defense After Game 5 Loss

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo took most of the blame for Friday's loss to the Boston Celtics

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Defensive Improvement Becomes Priority for Miami Heat Against Boston Celtics in Game 6

Despite loss in Game 5, the Miami Heat still feel in control against Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro Built a Bond This Season

Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler's mentorship has benefited rookie Tyler Herro

Shandel Richardson

by

george-hill