On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2008, Erik Spoelstra replaced Pat Riley as head coach

Pat Riley knew it was time.

He had won championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat and turned the New York Knicks into contenders. On April 28, 2008, it was the perfect opportunity for Riley to call it quits. He stepped down as the Heat's head coach and handed the keys to a 37-year-old former video coordinator.

Since, Erik Spoelstra has been the second-longest tenured coach in the NBA behind Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.

"It's very rare to have the opportunity to work for one organization for your entire career like I have," Spoelstra said at his introductory press conference. "It means it's a special organization."

Spoelstra has exceeded all expectations since taking over. The Heat had won just 59 games the two previous seasons. By his third season, Spoelstra had the Heat back in the NBA Finals. After falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the first year of the LeBron James era, he led Miami to back-to-back titles and four straight Finals appearances. He has since passed Riley for most wins and games coached in Heat history.

After missing the playoffs three out of the past five seasons, Spoelstra had the Heat on pace to earn the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs before play was halted because of the coronavirus outbreak. Throughout the success, he has always credited Riley for the opportunity.

"I've worked for a great leader, a Hall of Fame coach and someone who's been a great mentor to me for 13 years," Spoelstra said the day he accepted the job. "It's been a great relationship."

