Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra speaks out against social injustice

The Miami Heat players have been vocal about the George Floyd situation.

On Saturday, coach Erik Spoelstra voiced his thoughts.

While speaking on a conference call with local reporters, Spoelstra said it is important to address social injustice.

"I mean we just simply can't stand for the systemic racism, social injustice and police brutality against the black community anymore," Spoelstra said. "And it's really about standing up for what's right versus what's wrong."

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after being in custody of four Minneapolis police officers. The death has caused protests and riots across the country. Several Heat players, including Udonis Haslem, Duncan Robinson and Meyers Leonard, have publicly expressed their support.

Spoelstra said the key is not to remain silent. The Heat have always been vocal on matters as such, dating to the Trayvon Martin case. In 2012 after Martin was shot and killed by George Zimmerman, the team wore hoodies in a photo posted on social media. Recently, former Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Haslem spoke out after Ahmaud Arbery died after being shot during an altercation with two white males in Georgia.

"It's really about standing up for what's right versus what's wrong," Spoelstra said. "And the other thing is that it really is a call to action. We have an opportunity to be part of a movement to finally impact change. My family and I are all in on this fight. The Miami Heat are all in on this fight. This is not a time to be silent or stand on the sidelines."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich