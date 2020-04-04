Coach Erik Spoelstra making way toward becoming "Miami Heat Lifer"

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra finds it hard to picture himself working for another NBA organization.

Spoelstra has always called the Heat his "home' and reiterated that in a recent interview with SiriusXM’s NBA Radio. It was the second time he spoke with the media during the week after being silent during the league's 30-day coronavirus suspension.

Spoelstra said a work environment that includes team owner Micky Arison and president Pat Riley makes it difficult to fathom working elsewhere.

“Micky and Pat created this culture,” Spoelstra said. “Some people might think they need to venture out on their own to create their own image. I do not have any of those kind of feelings. I feel a sense of purpose by carrying this culture on and this legacy to future teams. It’s what I enjoy. It’s what fills my cup up. I want to keep this going as long as I can. It doesn’t feel like a job.”

Spoelstra, 49, has been with the organization since 1995. After starting as a video coordinator, the Heat took a chance on him as head coach in 2008. Spoelstra has since compiled a 564-387 record and won two championships. Success isn't necessarily the reason he wants to remain within the organization. His surroundings are an even bigger factor.

Management has shown its support for Spoelstra even during down times. He never faced questions about his job security when the Heat missed the playoffs three of the last five seasons before qualifying this year.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich