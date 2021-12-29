Heat's Erik Spoelstra Expresses Support for Typhoon Victims in The Philippines

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has always remained close to his Filipino roots.

Spoelstra, who is half Filipino, recently joined an effort to help provide relief for those affected by Typhoon Odette that hit The Philippines earlier this month. The storm killed nearly 400 and left thousands of natives homeless and hungry.

Spoelstra partnered with the PLDT Smart Foundation to raise awareness and encourage fans around the NBA to contribute relief donations.

"Hi, this is Erik Spoelstra, head coach of the Miami Heat," Spoelstra said in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday morning. "Our hearts go out to the families affected by typhoon Odette. I’m reaching out to our fans because we need your help in supporting our Filipino friends. Every little bit helps, any amount gifted or a relief operations across the country. Thank you for supporting our efforts to rebuild communities that need it the most."

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz also joined the cause. He is of Filipino descent as well and represented the country in the 2018 Asian Games. This isn't the first time Spoelstra has assisted the country.

In 2013, he released a similar video announcement asking for relief effort help when Typhoon Haiyan struck the country and killed thousands.

The Heat, who are on a four-game winning streak, return to the court Wednesday night at the San Antonio Spurs.

