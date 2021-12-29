Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Heat's Erik Spoelstra Expresses Support for Typhoon Victims in The Philippines
    Publish date:

    Heat's Erik Spoelstra Expresses Support for Typhoon Victims in The Philippines

    Erik Spoelstra joins the effort to provide for the survivors of natural disaster
    Author:

    Erik Spoelstra joins the effort to provide for the survivors of natural disaster

    Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has always remained close to his Filipino roots. 

    Spoelstra, who is half Filipino, recently joined an effort to help provide relief for those affected by Typhoon Odette that hit The Philippines earlier this month. The storm killed nearly 400 and left thousands of natives homeless and hungry. 

    Spoelstra partnered with the PLDT Smart Foundation to raise awareness and encourage fans around the NBA to contribute relief donations. 

    "Hi, this is Erik Spoelstra, head coach of the Miami Heat," Spoelstra said in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday morning. "Our hearts go out to the families affected by typhoon Odette. I’m reaching out to our fans because we need your help in supporting our Filipino friends. Every little bit helps, any amount gifted or a relief operations across the country. Thank you for supporting our efforts to rebuild communities that need it the most." 

    Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz also joined the cause. He is of Filipino descent as well and represented the country in the 2018 Asian Games. This isn't the first time Spoelstra has assisted the country. 

    Read More

    In 2013, he released a similar video announcement asking for relief effort help when Typhoon Haiyan struck the country and killed thousands. 

    The Heat, who are on a four-game winning streak, return to the court Wednesday night at the San Antonio Spurs. 

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_17420405_168389536_lowres
    News

    Heat's Erik Spoelstra Expresses Support for Typhoon Victims in The Philippines

    25 seconds ago
    USATSI_17408172_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16097390_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Add Guard Kyle Guy As Covid Replacement

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17412513_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Awaiting Update on Jimmy Butler's Ankle Injury

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17420941_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Show Grit in Defeating Washington Wizards

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17246865_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Remain in Power Rankings Top 10 Despite Injuries

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17397534_168389536_lowres
    News

    Jimmy Butler Becoming a Fan of the Miami Heat's `Big Yurt'

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17412598_168389536_lowres
    News

    Gabe Vincent Filling in Nicely When the Miami Heat Need Him Most

    Dec 28, 2021