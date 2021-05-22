Sports Illustrated home
Miami Heat Extending Fan Capacity to 17,000 For First Round Series

The Miami Heat will play in front of 17,000 fans in first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, which begins today in Milwaukee
As a result of the NBA updating its policies for teams to increase arena capacity. the Miami Heat are extending arena capacity to 17,000 fans during the first round of the playoffs. 

The Heat open the postseason Saturday on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks. After two games in Milwaukee, the series shifts to Miami for two games. 

The Heat will also offer the Moderna vaccine COVID-19 shots at the arena during the games with the help of Florida Blue. 

