Winning Streak Has Miami Heat Feeling Good About Themselves

The Miami Heat, winners of two straight, have won consecutive games for the first time this season

The Miami Heat are finally experiencing the feeling of being on a winning streak.

After defeating the Toronto Raptors 111-102 Wednesday, they have won two straight games for the first time this season. The plan now is to build off the success.

"You can tell everybody is walking around here with a smile on their face," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "The food is getting better. Like I've always said, there is no in between. It's either winning or losing. We just want to keep this going, keep feeding off this energy that we got."

The victory also allowed the Heat to start a four-game road trip on a positive. They play the Raptors Friday before consecutive games against the new-look Brooklyn Nets. The Nets feature the league's latest Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and recently-acquired James Harden.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is hoping the winning streak can lead to more consistency. They had lost four of five before turning around their fortunes despite the roster being depleted because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

"In a perfect world, you'd love to start a road trip like this," Spoelstra said. "It's bigger than that for us. Not making excuses about everything that's going on and focusing on improvement, we've had some good days. We're really working on our identity and trying to get to that more consistently."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com