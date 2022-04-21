A Look At The Miami Heat's Odds Of Winning The NBA Finals

Heat has fifth-best chance of winning title according to website

The Miami Heat have had one of the most impressive starts to the NBA playoffs.

The top-seeded Heat won the first two games against the Atlanta Hawks in their Eastern Conference first-round series. With Game 3 set for Friday in Atlanta, the Heat have seen their chances of winning the title increase. According to the gambling website, BetOnline.ag, the Heat have the fifth-best odds of capturing the title.

Here are the full odds:

2022 NBA Championship - Odds to Win

Golden State Warriors 11/4

Phoenix Suns 16/5

Milwaukee Bucks 19/4

Boston Celtics 7/1

Miami Heat 9/1

Brooklyn Nets 16/1

Memphis Grizzlies 16/1

Philadelphia 76ers 16/1

Utah Jazz 35/1

Dallas Mavericks 50/1

Minnesota Timberwolves 125/1

Denver Nuggets 150/1

New Orleans Pelicans 150/1

Toronto Raptors 200/1

Chicago Bulls 300/1

Atlanta Hawks 400/1

The Heat feel good about their chances.

“I know that we all want to win a championship. That’s our goal,” Heat forward Jimmy Butler said recently. “That’s why coach Pat [Riley] put this roster together, [Erik Spoelstra] has been coaching and leading us the way that he has all year long. Kyle [Lowry] has been telling us how to make it happen along with [Markieff Morris], along with [P.J. Tucker], along with [Udonis Haslem]. The champions that we do have. We got a great leadership and we got to find a way to get 16 [wins]. “That’s been on all of our minds all year long."

