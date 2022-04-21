Skip to main content

A Look At The Miami Heat's Odds Of Winning The NBA Finals

Heat has fifth-best chance of winning title according to website

The Miami Heat have had one of the most impressive starts to the NBA playoffs. 

The top-seeded Heat won the first two games against the Atlanta Hawks in their Eastern Conference first-round series. With Game 3 set for Friday in Atlanta, the Heat have seen their chances of winning the title increase. According to the gambling website, BetOnline.ag, the Heat have the fifth-best odds  of capturing the title. 

Here are the full odds: 

2022 NBA Championship - Odds to Win

Golden State Warriors 11/4

Phoenix Suns 16/5

Milwaukee Bucks 19/4

Boston Celtics 7/1

Miami Heat 9/1

Brooklyn Nets 16/1

Memphis Grizzlies 16/1

Philadelphia 76ers 16/1

Utah Jazz 35/1

Dallas Mavericks 50/1

Minnesota Timberwolves 125/1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Denver Nuggets 150/1

New Orleans Pelicans 150/1

Toronto Raptors 200/1

Chicago Bulls 300/1

Atlanta Hawks 400/1

The Heat feel good about their chances. 

“I know that we all want to win a championship. That’s our goal,” Heat forward Jimmy Butler said recently. “That’s why coach Pat [Riley] put this roster together, [Erik Spoelstra] has been coaching and leading us the way that he has all year long. Kyle [Lowry] has been telling us how to make it happen along with [Markieff Morris], along with [P.J. Tucker], along with [Udonis Haslem]. The champions that we do have. We got a great leadership and we got to find a way to get 16 [wins]. “That’s been on all of our minds all year long."

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

Gabe Vincent holding his own against Trae Young. CLICK HERE

Trae Young criticizes the officiating in the series. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler comes up big in Game 2. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

Kyle lowry heading itno game 3
News

Goal For Miami Heat Now Is Avoiding Complacency

By Shandel Richardson39 minutes ago
USATSI_17871007_168389536_lowres
News

Magic Johnson Says The Miami Heat Are One Of The `Deepest And Talented Teams

By Corey Holmes3 hours ago
Gabe Vincent on Guarding Trae Young
News

Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Holding His Own Against Trae Young

By Jayden ArmantApr 20, 2022
trae young video
News

Trae Young Says Referees Are Letting Miami Heat Play Too Aggressive On Defense

By Shandel RichardsonApr 20, 2022
USATSI_18116681_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler Had All The Right Moves In Game 2

By Shandel RichardsonApr 20, 2022
USATSI_16358933_168389536_lowres
News

Ken Griffey Jr. Can Appreciate LeBron James Wanting To Play With His Son

By Landon BufordApr 19, 2022
USATSI_16682854_168389536_lowres
News

Shaquille O'Neal Talks Dwyane Wade In The 2006 NBA Finals

By Khristian DavisApr 19, 2022
USATSI_18106899_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 2 Prediction For Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonApr 19, 2022