Gambling Website Anticipates Strong Season For the Miami Heat
The Miami Heat's offseason has at least one sports-betting website thinking they could be among the teams with the most victories this season.
The website BetOnline projects the Heat will win 48 games after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round last season. The only teams with a higher predicted win total are the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.
Here's the full list:
NBA Win Totals (From Most to Least Wins)
Brooklyn Nets - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 55½
Milwaukee Bucks - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 54½
Los Angeles Lakers - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 52½
Philadelphia 76ers - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 51½
Phoenix Suns – 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 51½
Utah Jazz - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 51½
Golden State Warriors - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 48½
Miami Heat - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 48½
Dallas Mavericks - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 47½
Denver Nugget - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 47½
Atlanta Hawks - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 46½
Boston Celtics - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 46½
Los Angeles Clippers - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 44½
Portland Trailblazers - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 43½
Chicago Bulls - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 42½
Indiana Pacers - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 42½
Memphis Grizzlies - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 41½
New Orleans Pelicans - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 39½
Charlotte Hornets - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 38½
Sacramento Kings - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 36½
Toronto Raptors - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 36½
Minnesota Timberwolves - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 33½
Washington Wizards - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 33½
San Antonio Spurs - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 28½
Cleveland Cavaliers - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 26½
Houston Rockets - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 26½
Detroit Pistons - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 25½
Orlando Magic - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 23½
Oklahoma City Thunder - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total
Over/Under 22½
