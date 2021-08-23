Gambling Website Anticipates Strong Season For the Miami Heat

BetOnline.ag projects the Miami Heat to win 48 games this season

The Miami Heat's offseason has at least one sports-betting website thinking they could be among the teams with the most victories this season.

The website BetOnline projects the Heat will win 48 games after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round last season. The only teams with a higher predicted win total are the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

Here's the full list:

Atlanta Hawks - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 46½

Boston Celtics - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 46½

Brooklyn Nets - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 55½

Charlotte Hornets - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 38½

Chicago Bulls - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 42½

Cleveland Cavaliers - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 26½

Dallas Mavericks - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 47½

Denver Nugget - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 47½

Detroit Pistons - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 25½

Golden State Warriors - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 48½

Houston Rockets - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 26½

Indiana Pacers - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 42½

Los Angeles Clippers - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 44½

Los Angeles Lakers - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 52½

Memphis Grizzlies - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 41½

Miami Heat - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 48½

Milwaukee Bucks - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 54½

Minnesota Timberwolves - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 33½

New Orleans Pelicans - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 39½

New York Knicks - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 42½

Oklahoma City Thunder - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 22½

Orlando Magic - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 23½

Philadelphia 76ers - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 51½

Phoenix Suns – 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 51½

Portland Trailblazers - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 43½

Sacramento Kings - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 36½

San Antonio Spurs - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 28½

Toronto Raptors - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 36½

Utah Jazz - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 51½

Washington Wizards - 2021-2022 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 33½

