SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Gary Payton Passionately Explains Heat Culture

Shandel Richardson

In recent years, the Miami Heat adopted a catchphrase to describe the organization's commitment to winning. 

They named it simply "Heat Culture." It is a motto that means hard-working and blue-collar. Veteran forward Udonis Haslem and former Heat players Alonzo Mourning and Dwyane Wade are often used to describe it. Former Heat player Gary Payton recently explained what it's like to play in the organization in a first-person essay in The Players' Tribune. 

Among the topics were Riley, Spoelstra and how the Heat rallied from 2-0 down against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals. Payton, who was far removed from his days as an All-Star in Seattle, realized he was in a different environment when he arrived.

"I’ll tell you about the day I bought in," Payton wrote. "I still remember it. It was this one day at practice where Pat and them had us doing wind sprints — doing old-school stuff from when you was back in the eighth and ninth grade! OLD school, you know what I’m saying? Doing defensive slides, taking charges. And I’m loving it, man. I’m loving it. Then I look around. Whole team is loving it. And I’m just thinking to myself, like, Wow. You have this whole group of NBA vets back on their eighth and ninth grade shit? You’ve got that kind of power?? When he did that, I think that’s when I said, OK. This is different. This is real."'

Payton ended the piece by challenging the current Heat players. They are down 3-1 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. 

 "Y’all are still here — and y’all belong here," Payton wrote. "Next three games are for the Culture."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat Will Put it All on the Line in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Miami Heat blocking out the narratives heading into Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Uncontested Shots Have Been a Rarity for Miami Heat Against Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals

The Miami Heat are still trying to solve the Los Angeles Lakers' defense

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Continue to Grow as a Facilitator in Goran Dragic's absence

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro excelling as a point guard in NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Idle Time Should Prove Beneficial as Miami Heat Attempt to Overcome 3-1 Deficit

The Miami Heat have two days off before playing the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Facing Their First Elimination Game of the Postseason

Miami Heat are down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals after Tuesday's loss

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Still Confident Despite Trailing 3-1 Against the Los Angeles Lakers

Miami Heat taking a positive approach into Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard Back in the Fold

After playing sparingly in the last two series, Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is back in the rotation for the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Moving Closer to Returning in NBA Finals

Bam Adebayo upgraded to questionable while guard Goran Dragic remains doubtful

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Jimmy Butler Takes it Upon Himself to Pull the Miami Heat Within 2-1 of the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler records a triple-double in epic Game 3 performance

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Logging Heavy Minutes is Nothing New for Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is averaging 37 minutes in the postseason

Shandel Richardson