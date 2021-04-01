Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -2

VITALS: The Heat and Warriors meet for the second time this regular season. Earlier, Golden State won 120- 112 in overtime Feb. 17. Last season, Miami swept the season series 2-0 and have won three of the last four. The Heat are 31-33 all-time versus the Warriors during the regular season, including 18-13 in home games and 13-20 in road games ... Guard Victor Oladipo is expected to make his debut for the Heat. Oladipo, who was acquired at the trade deadline, has been out with a cold ... Forward Duncan Robinson has connected on 163 3-point field goals this season, the fourth-most in the NBA ... Center Bam Adebay has scored in double figures in a career-long 34 straight games ... For the Heat, Udonis Haslem (health protocol), KZ Okpala (health protocol) and Victor Oladipo (head cold) are out. Guard Kendrick Nunn (ankle) is questionable and Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Goran Dragic

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

WARRIORS

G Steph Curry

G Kelly Oubre

C James Wiseman

F Andrew Wiggins

F Draymond Green

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “I like the growth of this team. Early on if the ball wasn’t going in, we weren’t defending. Now we're able to do some things even when things aren’t functioning."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com