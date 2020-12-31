News
Search

Anger Fuels Miami Heat's Goran Dragic in Bounce Back Game Against the Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic said Tuesday's loss against the Milwaukee Bucks was a wakeup call
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Don't make Goran Dragic angry. You wouldn't like him when he's angry. 

After the Miami Heat were embarrassed by the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday, Dragic scored a team-high 26 points in the Heat's bounce back victory against the Bucks Wednesday. 

Dragic said the performance was a result of his anger from the loss. 

"I was just mad," Dragic said. "I was just pissed how we played (Tuesday). That was the main reason. I tried to come right away and try to make an impact. That's my job. We lost by 40. I've never lost by 40 in my life. I couldn't fall asleep. I was thinking about this game. I was preparing for (Wednesday's) game. I want to win. This is one of those teams that is right there with us and we had to show them we can play with them."

The Heat allowed an NBA record 29 3-pointers in the loss to the Bucks earlier in the week. They responded by holding Milwaukee to 39 percent shooting. The Heat also won despite playing without leading scorer Jimmy Butler, who missed his second straight game because of a sprained ankle. 

"It was really important," Dragic said. "They embarrassed us last night. We don't use no excuses. They were than us. We had to fight and get that win back. I feel like the beginning of the season, we've played the four games, we've had four different starting lineups and we need to start getting better ... It's going to come when we get Jimmy back and we still have to get to know each other."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_15380113_168389536_lowres
News

The Miami Heat Just Want Tyler Herro to Focus on Being Tyler Instead of Roles

USATSI_15380005_168389536_lowres
News

Anger Fuels Miami Heat's Goran Dragic in Bounce Back Game Against the Milwaukee Bucks

USATSI_15379304_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat avenge bad loss to Milwaukee Bucks with 119-108 Victory the Next Day

USATSI_15355138_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Out Again Versus the Milwaukee Bucks

USATSI_14083761_168389536_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade and Wife Gabrielle Union Give Their Best Impersonation of the Movie `Friday'

USATSI_15374448_168389536_lowres
News

Too Early to Give Up on Miami Heat's Tyler Herro at Point Guard

USATSI_15374962_168389536_lowres
News

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15375255_168389536_lowres
News

VIDEO: Getting Back on Court Soon as Possible is Best Medicine for Miami Heat After Blowout Loss

USATSI_15375039_168389536_lowres
News

Turnovers Not Yet a Concern for Miami Heat