Anger Fuels Miami Heat's Goran Dragic in Bounce Back Game Against the Milwaukee Bucks

Don't make Goran Dragic angry. You wouldn't like him when he's angry.

After the Miami Heat were embarrassed by the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday, Dragic scored a team-high 26 points in the Heat's bounce back victory against the Bucks Wednesday.

Dragic said the performance was a result of his anger from the loss.

"I was just mad," Dragic said. "I was just pissed how we played (Tuesday). That was the main reason. I tried to come right away and try to make an impact. That's my job. We lost by 40. I've never lost by 40 in my life. I couldn't fall asleep. I was thinking about this game. I was preparing for (Wednesday's) game. I want to win. This is one of those teams that is right there with us and we had to show them we can play with them."

The Heat allowed an NBA record 29 3-pointers in the loss to the Bucks earlier in the week. They responded by holding Milwaukee to 39 percent shooting. The Heat also won despite playing without leading scorer Jimmy Butler, who missed his second straight game because of a sprained ankle.

"It was really important," Dragic said. "They embarrassed us last night. We don't use no excuses. They were than us. We had to fight and get that win back. I feel like the beginning of the season, we've played the four games, we've had four different starting lineups and we need to start getting better ... It's going to come when we get Jimmy back and we still have to get to know each other."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com