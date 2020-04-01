InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic playing it safe during coronavirus outbreak

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is following all precautions during the coronavirus outbreak.

Dragic spoke with reporters Tuesday for the first time since the NBA suspended the season March 11 because of the crisis. He said he has kept to himself during the quarantine period.

"The tough part is it's different every time when you go to the store, you're a little bit afraid," Dragic said on a conference call. "You have those crazy thoughts: What if you catch something and bring it back home? But so far, we're cautious, we disinfect all the stuff. We are isolated at home. We don't go out. So we have managed."

Dragic, a native of Slovenia, said he was unsure if he would return to his country this year because of the crisis. He usually visits family at least once a year. Now, that's not a guarantee.

"This would be the first time," he said. "But it's a crazy time, crazy situation right now with this virus. And, yeah, I'm here to do my job. If the NBA is going to continue to play games, whenever that's going to start, I'm going to be here. So, you know, as long as everybody's safe, yeah, it's going to be a little bit different if I don't go home."

Dragic has kept a close eye on his relatives. His brother, Zoran, a former Heat player, is in the middle of a government-ordered 20-day quarantine in a hotel in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia.

“It’s tough,” Dragic said. "It’s tough because my brother was stuck in Spain and his family was back in Slovenia, and my parents were here. So the last few days, they flew back home, because they have to. The government said that all the Slovenian citizens need to get back. But my situation is different, because here is my home, we have health insurance in America and we're not thinking to go home. So we're going to stay here."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. among participants in `Players-Only' NBA2K tournament

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. will compete in 16-player NBA2K tournament

Shandel Richardson

by

Cano76

On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2013, Chris Bosh puts team in record books with winning shot against San Antonio Spurs

Chris Bosh hits 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to lift Miami Heat past San Antonio Spurs

Shandel Richardson

Coach of the Year award continues to elude Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra

Despite success over the years, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra expected to miss out on yearly award again

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo checks in at No. 14 on list for Top 25 under 25. Should he be higher?

Bleacher Report rated Miami Heat breakout center Bam Adebayo as the No. 14 player on its list of next generation superstars

Shandel Richardson

Has the 3-point line been most key for the Miami Heat?

SI.com ranks 3-point percentage, particularly Duncan Robinson, as the Miami Heat's most important stat

Shandel Richardson

Basketball is the least of Heat forward Udonis Haslem's concerns now

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem has yet to think about retirement in wake of coronavirus threat

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Partner With Group To Provide 100 million meals For Coronavirus Relief

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison makes another donation to help those affected by coronavirus crisis

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Bam Adebayo starting to earn respect as a defender

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has gotten some mention for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award

Shandel Richardson

Former Miami assistant David Fizdale compliments Heat culture

Former Miami Heat assistant David Fizdale discusses the organization's culture when talking of the firing of Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Kendrick Nunn closing in on first-teal All-Rookie selection Heat's Kendrick Nunn closing in on first-team All-Rookie selection

In a recent ESPN poll, Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn was third in voting for top rookie behind Ja Morant and Zion Williamson

Shandel Richardson