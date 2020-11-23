Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Gives an Update on Injury Progress

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is optimistic about being ready for when the NBA season begins next month.

Dragic missed most of the NBA Finals after tearing his plantar fascia in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He said he will have another MRI at some point before training camp begins in early December.

“We'll see,” Dragic said. “I still need to go through hard practices and see how the foot will react. So far I feel good. The pain is over."

Dragic was a key cog in their run to the Finals but was forced to watch from the sideline as the Heat fell two wins shy of a championship. He was the team’s second-leading during the playoffs after returning to the starting lineup. He began the season as a reserve but replaced rookie Kendrick Nunn in the postseason.

Dragic said he is comfortable as a starter or reserve.

"I don't have problems with either one,” Dragic said. “Whatever coach [Erik Spoelstra] needs, whatever this team needs, I'm fine with it."

Dragic, who re-signed with the Heat on Saturday, said he wanted to remain with the organization all along. He signed a two-year contract worth $34 million.

"When free agency hit, we pretty much made a quick deal," Dragic said. "I already knew with my family that I wanted to come back."

