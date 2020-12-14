News
Search

Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Picking Up Tips From Goran Dragic

Miami Heat rookie Gabe Vincent is learning the ropes from veteran Goran Dragic
Author:
Publish date:

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent didn’t have to go far to find guidance.

Vincent, who is on a two-way contract, has used the opportunity to pick guard Goran Dragic’s brain on what it takes to succeed in the NBA.

“I’ve learned a lot from Goran,” Vincent said. “Definitely the time in the bubble, our team got much closer. I know UD had mentioned a lot that we’re like a family and I think that’s still true. I hang out with Goran off the court at time. I look at him in many different ways and we stay in touch and communicate.”

Last year Vincent was named the G League’s Most Improved Player while playing for the Heat’s affiliate in Sioux Falls and the Stockton Kings (Sacramento. He averaged 23.7 points and shot 42 percent from the 3-point line. The Heat are hoping Vincent can become their next developmental project turned rotational player.

“I’m still learning from Goran,” Vincent said. “Just in terms of his game, his pace and the way he controls the floor and communicates with guys, the way he gets to the basket and finishes at his size. Goran has a lot to his game. It’s a little bit different … He’s really efficient. I’ve been learning a lot from Goran and I’m continuing to learn. I love being around him.” 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_14011254_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Picking Up Tips From Goran Dragic

USATSI_15055379_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Flourishing in Leadership Role

kendrick nunn second year
News

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Looking to Improve on Breakthrough Rookie Season

Goran on foot
News

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Progressing With Foot Issues

USATSI_14922758_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Reportedly Among the Preferred Destinations for James Harden

USATSI_15003745_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Taking Things Slows With Goran Dragic

USATSI_13936625_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Take Pride in Bringing Former Players on the Coaching Staff

USATSI_14148476_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Still in Awe of Avery Bradley's Draft Workout

USATSI_14148017_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Downplays `Fluke' Talk