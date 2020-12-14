Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Picking Up Tips From Goran Dragic

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent didn’t have to go far to find guidance.

Vincent, who is on a two-way contract, has used the opportunity to pick guard Goran Dragic’s brain on what it takes to succeed in the NBA.

“I’ve learned a lot from Goran,” Vincent said. “Definitely the time in the bubble, our team got much closer. I know UD had mentioned a lot that we’re like a family and I think that’s still true. I hang out with Goran off the court at time. I look at him in many different ways and we stay in touch and communicate.”

Last year Vincent was named the G League’s Most Improved Player while playing for the Heat’s affiliate in Sioux Falls and the Stockton Kings (Sacramento. He averaged 23.7 points and shot 42 percent from the 3-point line. The Heat are hoping Vincent can become their next developmental project turned rotational player.

“I’m still learning from Goran,” Vincent said. “Just in terms of his game, his pace and the way he controls the floor and communicates with guys, the way he gets to the basket and finishes at his size. Goran has a lot to his game. It’s a little bit different … He’s really efficient. I’ve been learning a lot from Goran and I’m continuing to learn. I love being around him.”

