Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Reaching New Heights In Postseason Run

There was a time some felt Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic was on the downside of his career.

During this season's playoffs, Dragic hasn't given any indication he is slowing down. He is averaging 23.6 points, five assists and 2.6 rebounds in helping the Heat win their first five postseason games. They hold a 1-0 lead entering Wednesday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"This is not my first rodeo," Dragic said. "This is probably the best basketball that I've played in the playoffs. I feel really comfortable. I'm already a vet. I know what to expect. That definitely helps how I prepare myself."

There was concern if Dragic could adjust to the four-month layoff because of the coronavirus pandemic. At 34, he is the Heat's oldest starter and second-oldest rotation player behind Andre Iguodala (36).

Dragic has handled the transition with ease. When the Heat had a week off between the first and second round, he was more concerned about losing his momentum instead of gaining rest days.

"It's still a game and one day in between," Dragic said. "I was a little bit worried because we didn't have a game for six, seven days. The first series against Indiana, I felt great. Then I started thinking a little bit that I don't want to lose that consistency and everything."

Dragic began the season as a reserve, just two years after making his only All-Star appearance. He handled the situation well enough to turn it into a positive move. He has started every game in the postseason, replacing rookie Kendrick Nunn.

"I'm just enjoying myself," Dragic said. "I think that's the biggest reason I have that smile on my face. I love my teammates. We hang out together. For me, it feels like I'm back with the [Slovenian] national team when you spend maybe one month and a half, two months away from your family with those guys. For me, it's exactly the same in the bubble."

