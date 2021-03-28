NewsSI.com
Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Moving Closer to a Return

Heat guard Goran Dragic and newly-acquired forward Nemanja Bjelica joined the team in New York Sunday
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is listed as probable for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. 

Dragic has been dealing with back issues recently. He and newly-acquired forward Nemanja Bjelica joined the team in New York Sunday. 

Heat guard Victor Oladipo, who joined the team at the trade deadline after being acquired from the Houston Rockets, remains out an illness. The Heat have lost six straight games. Udonis Haslem and KZ Okpala are also out due to COVID-19 protocol. 

Before the skid, the Heat were playing arguably their best basketball of the season. They had won 11 of 12 games and moved above .500 for the first time this season. 

