Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Refuses to Get Caught Up in Lineup Changes as Playoffs Approach

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic remains indifferent about playing as a starter or reserve

Last year Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra made the decision to start reserve guard Goran Dragic during the postseason. 

With the playoffs approaching, Dragic said he remains indifferent about being a starter or reserve. 

“I’m not thinking about it, if I’m honest,” Dragic said at the Tuesday morning shootaround “Whatever Coach needs, I’m here. If he needs me to start, if he needs me to come off the bench, whatever they need, I’m going to do for the team. As long as we win. Like I said, the most important thing is to try to win as much as possible and get to the playoffs. And from there, I will see what is going to happen.”

The Heat face the Phoenix Suns in the second of a four-game road trip. Dragic is the most playoff-tested guard on the roster, ahead of Kendrick Nunn, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. 

Dragic said he will be ready in whatever capacity he is used in the postseason. 

“I mean the real truth is you have to stay ready,” Dragic said. “You never know when your name is going to be called, or if you’re going to start or you’re going to come off the bench. Everybody’s here to do their job. I mean, it’s almost close to the end of the season, so we already know what each player brings and what’s their strengths and what’s their weaknesses, and how we need to play together. So it doesn’t matter if you start or sometimes you’re coming off the bench. I think that’s just the way it is. You just need to be ready.”

