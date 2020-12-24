Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Likely to Stay in Reserve Role

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says he likes the idea of playing Goran Dragic off the bench

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is leaning toward using the same strategy with guard Goran Dragic as last season.

Last year Dragic was a reserve during the regular season before moving to the starting lineup for the NBA restart and playoffs. Dragic came off the bench in Wednesday's opener against the Orlando Magic.

The Heat lost 113-107 but Dragic finished with 20 points, seven assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes.

“Goran looked great,” Spoelstra said. “He’s had a couple practices like that. I thought his minutes in the Toronto game were very good as well.”

Second-year guard Tyler Herro started in place of Dragic. Although he struggled at times, he had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Spoelstra seemed to hint the plan is to remain with Herro or even Kendrick Nunn, allowing Dragic to flourish with the second unit.

Last year Spoelstra touted Dragic as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate because of the success. Dragic averaged 16.2 points in the regular season before turning it on for the postseason. He was the Heat's second-leading scorer but had his season end in Game 1 of the NBA Finals after tearing his plantar fascia.

“I like this, bringing him off the bench," Spoelstra said. "It’s a real luxury to have an All-Star [on the bench] and somebody who can run your offense.”

