Guard Goran Dragic re-signs with the Miami Heat

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic has repeatedly said he wants to end his career in South Florida.

The Heat have possibly made that an option. Dragic is re-signing with the team, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Terms of the deal have yet to disclosed, but the contract is for two years. The Associated Press also reported the Heat have re-signed center Meyers Leonard.

"I'm glad that I can announce that I'm staying with my #HeatNationFamily," Dragic tweeted Friday evening. "Let's finish the job that we started."

Dragic was a key cog in the Heat advancing to the NBA Finals last season, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. He was team's the second-leading in the postseason behind forward Jimmy Butler.

At 34, Dragic is among the older players on the Heat roster. He has provided leadership to younger guards Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn but more importantly he is still capable of putting up solid numbers.

Dragic is only three removed from his only season as an NBA All-Star. He missed most of the Finals after sustaining an injury but still was able to have an impact by guiding Herro and Nunn.

"I tried to talk to Tyler, K-Nunn as much as possible [during the Finals]," Dragic said. "They had tremendous playoffs. They played well. If I cannot be on the floor for my team, I try to tell them what I see and stay engaged through the whole game."

