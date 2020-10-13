SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Goran Dragic Hopes to Become an Even Bigger Mentor if he Returns to Miami for Another Season

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra received a text message at about 4:15 a.m., the following morning when guard Goran Dragic sustained a foot injury in Game 1 of the NBA Finals that would ultimately prevent him from playing most of the series.

Dragic stated he would return.

"He said, `Coach Don't give up on me in this series. Give me a chance. I'll find my way back.' I talked to the trainers the next day, and they said not a chance."'

Dragic did return in Game 6 but he was nowhere near 100 percent. Spoelstra said "that's just crazy. There's no way he should've been out there."

Dragic wanted to help his teammates in any way possible before the Heat lost the series 4-2. He gained even more respect from his peers after his willingness to play through pain.

"I love him to death," forward Jimmy Butler said. "I wish I could play with him as a teammate forever. These are the moments that you cherish. He put his body on the line out there for me and the rest of our guys for this organization and that means something. That shows the type of player he is and the type of person that he is."

Dragic, who is in the final year of his contract, said he hopes to return to the Heat next season. If he remains in Miami, expect him to embrace a mentor role for rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn.

"I tried to talk to Tyler, K-Nunn as much as possible [during the Finals]," Dragic said. "They had tremendous playoffs. They played well. If I cannot be on the floor for my team, I try to tell them what I see and stay engaged through the whole game." 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jimmy Butler on Playing With the Miami Heat: `This is Where I Belong'

After falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, Jimmy Butler says he made the right decision to join the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj

VIDEO: Jimmy Butler Improves in All Facets in One Year With Miami Heat

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler says he grew as a player in his first season

Shandel Richardson

Erik Spoelstra Calls Miami Heat Season `Unprecedented'

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Orlando bubble experience will be remember for the rest of their lives

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Bid For a Championship Ends With Loss to Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6

A memorable Miami Heat season ends with loss to Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj

Even After Falling in Hole, the Miami Heat Never Lost Confidence

Down 3-2 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat realize they are just two wins from a championship

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Will Deal Fatigue Once the NBA Finals are Done

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler say he needs to play like Friday night the remainder of the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Readily Accepts Invite Back Into Rotation During NBA Finals

With Goran Dragic sidelined, Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn had the best postseason performance of his career in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Teammates to Duncan Robinson: "Shoot First and Then Pass Later"

Miami Heat want Duncan Robinson to keep shooting the remainder of the series

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Has Refused to Back Down to LeBron James in NBA Finals

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler enjoying competition with the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Once Again Calls Himself Out

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo says he has to play better to take some of the load off Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj