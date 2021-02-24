Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Moving Closer to a Return

After missing the past nine games, Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is just ready to get back on the court.

He's been out with a sprained ankle and it has led to him being reduced to a spectator.

“Probably that’s the hardest way to do it to watch at home," Dragic said. "And, ‘Why you guys didn’t do that?’"

Dragic is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Guard Tyler Herro is also a game-time decision versus the Raptors.

“It was tough,” he said. “I want to be a part of that. But I had to think about my recovery. Luckily, we got technology, so I was on FaceTime most of the time with the guys and talked to them and wished them luck for the game. I watched every game.”

Dragic said he was impressed with how the team handled his absence. They recently went 4-3 on a West Coast road trip.

“Luckily for us, we have a lot of guys who are playing well, who can step in and can finish the job," Dragic said. "That’s why we have a deep team. I try to look at those things on a positive note and hopefully now when I come back and when [Avery Bradley] comes back, basically have a full roster and try to play as good as we can.”

