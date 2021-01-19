Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Stepping Up His Vocal Game

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic has been considered one of the best teammates in the NBA.

It's rare to find anyone who will criticize his attitude. During Monday's victory against the Detroit Pistons, he felt the need to get vocal because of the team's struggles. He addressed the team in a timeout to let them know they were underachieving.

“I was just honest," Dragic said. "I told them we were bullshitting around and that they were playing harder than us. On offense we missed a couple of shots and from there on when we didn’t make shots, our defense wasn’t there. They didn’t feel us in the first quarter, but then the bench came in and they did a really amazing job to bring us back into the game.”

The Heat have been dealing with a shorthanded roster because of a COVID-19 outbreak. They had lost three straight games before defeating the Pistons. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Dragic's message was motivational.

“It is irrelevant what was being said," Spoelstra said. "This group has a great deal of passion. That came out yesterday and today. Goran and Bam were the leaders tonight and everyone was following. Goran had that timeout, and another timeout Bam was sitting in my chair and took that timeout. That is what you want your leaders doing, just leading the way and everyone else just follow.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com