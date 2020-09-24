SI.com
Miami Heat Have History on Their Side With 3-1 Lead

Shandel Richardson

After Wednesday's Game 4 victory, the Miami Heat lead the Boston Celtics 3-1 in the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat are just one victory from advancing to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history. 

They have history on their side, as only 13 teams have rallied from that deficit.  While it hasn't happened often, the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors have accomplished it. The Nuggets, who are in the Western Conference finals, have pulled it off twice during this postseason. 

Here's a look at the teams who have overcame it throughout NBA history. 

1968: Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in Eastern Division finals

1970: Los Angeles Lakers defeated Phoenix Suns in Western Division semifinals

1979: Washington Bullets defeated San Antonio Spurs in Eastern Conference finals

1981: Boston Celtics defeated Philadelphia 76ers in Eastern Conference finals

1995: Houston Rockets defeated Phoenix Suns in Western Conference semifinals

1997: Miami Heat defeated New York Knicks in Eastern Conference semifinals

2003: Detroit Pistons defeated Orlando Magic in Eastern Conference first round

2006: Phoenix Suns defeated Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference first round

2015: Houston Rockets defeated Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference semifinals

2016: Golden State Warriors defeated Oklahoma City Thunder in Western Conference finals

2016: Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals

2020: Denver Nuggets defeated Utah Jazz in Western Conference first round

2020: Denver Nuggets defeated Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference semifinals

