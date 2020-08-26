Miami Heat Undecided On If Team Will Participate In Potential Boycott

The Miami Heat have yet to have any discussions about joining the NBA's potential boycott in response to the recent shooting of a black male by a white police officer in Wisconsin.

The NBA Players Association is in talks with several players about boycotting games in Orlando. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said they discussed the meeting Wednesday but no plans have been made to participate. The Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat's likely opponent in the second round, boycotted Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic.

"We did talk about the meeting," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "The Players Association and our league is very fortunate to have great leadership at the top, [Oklahoma City guard] Chris Paul and Andre (Iguodala). Whenever they do meet, Andre gives us the update of what was discussed if anybody on our team has any thoughts about it. From our end, there haven't been any discussion of that."

Iguodala is the vice president of the players union. He and Paul, the union president, attended a players-only meeting Tuesday in Orlando.

"The grand scheme is what's the most important thing in terms of our livelihood and what's happening to our people but trying to be smart about it, strategic about it, bring awareness to it, helping with the change, understanding it's not all going to happen in one day. Just doing our part."

The boycott talks come in the aftermath of Jacob Blake being shot in the back by seven police officers. The shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down, sparking protests in Kenosha, Wisc. The NBA have been vocal about fighting social injustices since the league restart in July. In the bubble, players were given the opportunity to support various movements on the back of their jerseys. The league also agreed to paint "Black Lives Matter" on the courts.

"We're in a tough situation, mentally just being here," Iguodala said. "There's a lot on our plate that I don't think is really being accounted for in terms of things that are happenings in our communities across the country and our duties as basketball players to go out there and win games and satisfy all those requirements as well."

