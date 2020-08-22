SI.com
Jimmy Butler Leads Balanced Effort In The Miami Heat's 124-115 Victory Against The Indiana Pacers In Game 3

Shandel Richardson

Before the NBA restart began, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was adamant about the team's depth being the strength.

On Saturday, the Heat put it on full display.

Forward Jimmy Butler had 27 points and was among four Heat players to score at least 20 in a 124-115 victory against the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of their first-round series in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Heat lead the series 3-0 and are one game from advancing past the first round since 2016.

Guard Goran Dragic finished with 24 points and six assists to continue his strong play since replacing rookie Kendrick Nunn in the starting lineup before the playoffs started. Center Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Rookie Tyler Herro added 20 points, three rebounds and one assist to give Miami four 20-point scorers for the first time since the title-clinching Game 5 of the 2012 NBA Finals. 

The performance was also a bounce back game for Adebayo, who had a subpar effort two days ago. In all, the Heat had six players in double figures. Forward Duncan Robinson finished with 15 points and forward Jae Crowder had 11. 

The Heat have now won six of seven meetings against the Pacers this season, the only loss coming in a meaningless game in the regular-season finale.

The Heat can close out the series Monday in Game 4 at 6:30 p.m., in Orlando. This would mark the fourth straight time the Heat have eliminated the Pacers from the postseason. They faced each other in consecutive years from 2012-14.

