Miami Heat Starting to Look Like a Regrouped Team

After defeating the Indiana Pacers, the Miami Heat have now won two consecutive games

At this point, the Miami Heat will take any win they can get.

That was the case against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday in Indianapolis. They weren't necessarily dominant in a 92-87 victory against the Pacers, but they did move back to .500.

“Winning is winning; get it how you got to get it,” forward Jimmy Butler said. “I think we did a good job of locking in on defense. Now is the time to start practicing these play habits, and that was a playoff game for us.”

The Heat, who have now won two straight after a six-game losing streak, were led by Duncan Robinson's 20 points. Butler finished with 18 points while guard Tyler Herro had 17 and center Bam Adebayo added 16.

“We’re really buying into our identity,” Robinson said, “And if we defend like that, on any given night it will really give us a chance.”

The Heat return to the court Thursday at home against the Golden State Warriors. The game could be the debut for guard Victor Oladipo, who was acquired from the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline.

Oladipo has been out with a cold since the trade.

We've had several Zoom sessions just to review and try to fast-track our system," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He's a savvy, high-IQ, veteran player. He's going to pick up things very quickly."

