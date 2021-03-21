Miami Heat Drop Third Straight After Overtime Loss to the Indiana Pacers

The Miami Heat continued their recent struggles with a loss to the Indiana Pacers Sunday at home.

The Pacers won 109-106 in overtime, sending the Heat to their third straight defeat.

“Losing sucks," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "It is either winning or losing, there is no in between. Nobody wants to lose three games in a row considering we fought back from being in the bottom of the East. We are going to figure it out and get back in it.”

Adebayo led the Heat with 29 points and 10 rebounds while forward Jimmy Butler added 21 points and 15 rebounds. Despite the recent struggles, the Heat are still not paying too much attention to the issues because of their recovery.

“I’m not worried," Butler said. "We’re not worried. Just play better. Keep playing basketball the right way. Stay together through the L’s, through the W’s. We’ll be just fine. We’ll be fine.”

The Heat return to action Tuesday at home against the Phoenix Suns.

“I think that is part of mental toughness, is continuing to shoot shots you are capable of making, that are great shots for your offense whether it is going in or not," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "You cannot become obsessed with the result. If we make a higher percentage of those shots, then the tenure of the game could feel different.”

