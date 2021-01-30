Miami Heat Refusing to Make Excuses Because of Injuries

The losses have piled for the Miami Heat as the injuries continue to mount

Even with the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the Miami Heat still refuse to make excuses.

They know the rest of the NBA is dealing with the same issue. So the Heat doesn't expect any sympathy.

Here's a look at what the players and coaches are saying about their current situation entering Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

HEAT COACH ERIK SPOELSTRA

"We will be getting guys back soon enough. You get Tyler back and there is just a boost to it and that is encouraging. Everyone in the locker room really wants to play better and in a perfect world we want to be in a better place than we are right now and we’re not. We just have to continue to grind.”

GUARD GABE VINCENT

"It’s tough. I’m not going to say it’s not. We’re not going to make any excuses for that. We had enough to win this game and we fell short. We’ve battled back a couple of games now. We’ve just been struggling to get over that last hump. It’ll be extremely gratifying once we figure that out.”

GUARD TYLER HERRO

“It’s all a process. We’re just continuing day by day. We just hope eventually, whenever that day comes, we will be at whole again. It’s just a process everyday of us learning and continuing to grind at it. Continuing to stick together and continuing to get better every day. There’s a lot of ups and downs throughout the season. You have to enjoy the lows as much as the highs. It’s time for us to continue to lock in and keep going at it.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com