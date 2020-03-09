A healthy Jae Crowder expected back for Wednesday's game against Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder will likely return for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Crowder missed Sunday's win versus the Washington Wizards after sustaining a concussion two nights earlier in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The injury occurred when Crowder collided with Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

Crowder has been the most productive player in a six-player trade last February that involved him, Andre Iguodala and Solomon Hill sent from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson. In 12 games, Crowder is averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He's made one start.

Guard Jimmy Butler, who missed the fourth quarter against the Wizards because of foot pain, is also expected back in the lineup. Butler had nine points in 24 minutes before leaving the game.

Although they are moving closer to a return, guard Tyler Herro and forward Meyers Leonard aren't expected to be available. They are both dealing with foot injuries that have kept them out the last 15 games after sustaining them in a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Leonard has averaged 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 49 games this season. Herro, a rookie out of Kentucky, is averaging 13.1 points, four rebounds and two assists. The Heat, who hold the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference, open a three-game homestand against Hornets, followed by games versus the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich