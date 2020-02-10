Miami Heat Forward Jae Crowder Wastes Little Time Becoming An Impact Player

It hasn't taken Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder long to have an impact with his new team.

He had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the Heat's 115-109 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday at Moda Center. It was the Heat's third straight loss during the final road trip before the NBA All-Star break.

Still, Crowder's performance was encouraging to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Crowder played his first game in a Miami uniform since being acquired in a trade last Thursday from the Memphis Grizzlies with Andre Iguodala and Solomon Hill.

"Jae makes those "Miami Heat" tough, competitive, inspiring plays," Spoelstra said. "When he dove on the ground [for a loose ball], that was a welcome to how we believe the game should be played."

Crowder played 35 minutes off the bench. His production was needed with the Heat playing without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard because of injury. It is unlikely any of them return before the trip concludes.

"I'm going to compete at a high level," Crowder said. "Each night, I'm bringing my hard hat. I compete for my teammates. I just want to have my teammates' back and I want them to have my back in the trenches."

Crowder, known for his blue-collar approach, is already impressed by his new environment. He is what the Heat organization would call a "culture" player.

"All the little stuff that people don't want to do in this league, diving on the loose balls, rebounding boxing out," Crowder said. "It's key in this organization. You feel it as soon as you walk through the door... You've got to bring it each and every night."