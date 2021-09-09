Sideline Reporter Jason Jackson Becomes Miami Heat's Radio Voice

Two days after Mike Inglis resigned as the radio voice for the Miami Heat, he was replaced by sideline reporter Jason Jackson.

The Heat announced the move via Twitter and its website.

“Becoming the radio voice of the Heat is a dream come true,” Jackson said in a statement. “Thanks to Hall of Fame Cincinnati Reds’ broadcaster Marty Brennaman, I fell in love with the artistry and responsibility of carrying the power and passion of sports over the airways. I look forward to picking up where Mike Inglis so notably left off, and applying those elements and tenants to the Miami Heat Radio Network each game night.”

Jackson, 49, served in his previous role for the past 17 years. He is the fourth radio broadcaster in team history. Jackson will continue his role as pregame and postgame host for Ball Sports Sun television network.

“Jason Jackson has become one of the most recognizable and beloved representatives of our organization since he first joined the Heat family back in 2004,” Heat President Pat Riley said in a released statement. “He is a very versatile and talented voice with a sense of humor that’s off the charts. I know that every game, Jax will bring his robust personality with a reservoir of knowledge about the game, and the Heat, that will resonate with our fans.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com