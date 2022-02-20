Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Butler
Team(s)
Miami Heat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Continues To Defend His Image As A Teammate

Despite being called a bad teammate in previous stops, Jimmy Butler keeps it truthful

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has heard it at every stop in his NBA career. 

In Chicago, he was a bad teammate. 

In Minnesota, he was a cancer. 

In Philadelphia, he was a prima donna. 

Despite all the criticism, Butler has never referred to himself as the problem. When asked about during All-Star Weekend, he remained true to his words. 

“I never was the bad cop," Butler said. "I was just the truthful guy. People didn’t like the truth because the truth hurts sometimes.”

Butler has had no incidents, at least none publicly, during his three-year tenure in Miami. It has only improved this season, largely because the addition of Kyle Lowry. 

Lowry has brought a calm to the locker room, which Butler has no objections. 

Read More

"Everybody knows there where that comes from," Butler said of his straightforward attitude. "I just want to win like everybody else, so nobody takes it personal. Now, more than anything, we've got Kyle. Kyle's the one that comes in and says, `Jimmy, shut up. Stop yelling, I got this.' He can kind of mellow everything out. He does that for everyone."'

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler takes a playful jab at playing on opposing teams as Erik Spoelstra in the All-Star Game. CLICK HERE.

Kyle Lowry has the title of the Heat's top golfer. CLICK HERE

Butler says the Heat isn't being overlooked by the rest of the league. CLICK HERE.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Butler on overlooked
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Continues To Defend His Image As A Teammate

By Shandel Richardson
just now
USATSI_17721928_168389536_lowres
News

Erik Spoelstra and Gregg Popovich Forever Linked

By Jayden Armant
3 hours ago
USATSI_17725942_168389536_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade, Others Take Shot At Dunk Contest

By Shandel Richardson
4 hours ago
USATSI_17570114_168389536_lowres
News

How Rapper J. Cole Helped Caleb Martin Land With the Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson
6 hours ago
Spo on LeBron all star
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Still In Awe of LeBron James' Longevity, Versatility

By Shandel Richardson
7 hours ago
USATSI_8704803_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry To Make Cameo In Adam Sandler Movie This Summer

By Khristian Davis
19 hours ago
USATSI_17636763_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Bows Down To Kyle Lowry ... In Golf

By Shandel Richardson
21 hours ago
USATSI_17693384_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Takes Playful Jab At Coach Erik Spoelstra

By Shandel Richardson
21 hours ago