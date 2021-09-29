Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Ranks 15th on Top 150 Fantasy Players List

Butler was among four Heat players to make the list

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler often downplays individual accolades, especially when they have no impact on winning.

Butler was among four Heat players to crack the top 150 fantasy players in the NBA according to FantasyPros. Butler checked in at No. 15.

Topping the list was Denver Nuggets center and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, followed by Steph Curry (Golden State), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers) and James Harden (Brooklyn Nets). The other Heat representatives were center Bam Adebayo at No. 20, Kyle Lowry (No. 63) and Duncan Robinson (148).

Here's a little of what FantasyPros had to say about each player:

Butler: "Fresh off signing a max extension, Butler will look to continue his strong play in Miami this season. He averaged 21/7/7 last season with 2.1 steals and just 2.1 turnovers. In two seasons with the Heat, he’s averaged 6.8 boards and 6.5 dimes. While the assist numbers will likely take a hit with Kyle Lowry on the roster, Butler shouldn’t fall off enough in that category to drop outside the second round of drafts."

Adebayo: "What more can you say about a big who can score, rebound, and assist at a high level while shooting efficiently, providing quality defense, and posing as a triple-double threat? Adebayo is all of these things, and despite the absence of a three-point game, he should be locked and loaded as a second-round draft pick with first-round upside."

Lowry: Lowry continues to produce this late into his career, and he’s a guy who can still give you 15/7/4 on a nightly basis with some steals and threes mixed in.

Robinson: "As one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA, he’s worth a look near the end of fantasy drafts."

