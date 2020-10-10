Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler can get all the rest he wants when the NBA season concludes.

Right now, he is focused on exerting much energy as possible to keep the Heat afloat against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. Butler recorded his second triple-double of the series Friday in Game 5 while playing 47 minutes.

After the performance, Butler looked exhausted.

"Nothing," Butler said when asked was left in his tank. "I left it all out there on the floor along with my guys. That's how we're going to have to play from here on out. This is the position that we're in. We like it this way. We got two more in a row to get."

The Heat staved off elimination behind an epic effort by Butler. He finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals, outdueling Lakers forward LeBron James in the closing minutes.

"To do that in 47-plus minutes and take the challenge on the other end," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Every young player coming into this league should study footage on Jimmy Butler, the definition of a two-way player competing on both ends, five steals and then making big plays down the stretch offensively."

The Heat trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series heading into Sunday's Game 6 in Orlando. The odds remain against the Heat but they won't fail because a lack of effort.

"That's Jimmy Butler," center Bam Adebayo said. "That's our max player. That's who we go to in these moments. He's been producing. We just got to keep contributing the best way that we can and let him take over the show."

