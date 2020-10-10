SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Will Deal Fatigue Once the NBA Finals are Done

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler can get all the rest he wants when the NBA season concludes.

Right now, he is focused on exerting much energy as possible to keep the Heat afloat against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. Butler recorded his second triple-double of the series Friday in Game 5 while playing 47 minutes.

After the performance, Butler looked exhausted.

"Nothing," Butler said when asked was left in his tank. "I left it all out there on the floor along with my guys. That's how we're going to have to play from here on out. This is the position that we're in. We like it this way. We got two more in a row to get."

The Heat staved off elimination behind an epic effort by Butler. He finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals, outdueling Lakers forward LeBron James in the closing minutes.

"To do that in 47-plus minutes and take the challenge on the other end," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Every young player coming into this league should study footage on Jimmy Butler, the definition of a two-way player competing on both ends, five steals and then making big plays down the stretch offensively."

The Heat trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series heading into Sunday's Game 6 in Orlando. The odds remain against the Heat but they won't fail because a lack of effort.

"That's Jimmy Butler," center Bam Adebayo said. "That's our max player. That's who we go to in these moments. He's been producing. We just got to keep contributing the best way that we can and let him take over the show."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat Force a Game 6 After 111-108 Victory Against Los Angeles Lakers

Jimmy Butler records his second triple-double of the NBA Finals in Game 5

Shandel Richardson

Duncan Robinson Makes Mark on NBA Finals When the Miami Heat Needed it Most

Miami Heat forward upped his aggression in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Will Put it All on the Line in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Miami Heat blocking out the narratives heading into Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Gary Payton Passionately Explains Heat Culture

Former Miami Heat player Gary Payton praises Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra and the organization's commitment to winning

Shandel Richardson

Uncontested Shots Have Been a Rarity for Miami Heat Against Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals

The Miami Heat are still trying to solve the Los Angeles Lakers' defense

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Continue to Grow as a Facilitator in Goran Dragic's absence

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro excelling as a point guard in NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Idle Time Should Prove Beneficial as Miami Heat Attempt to Overcome 3-1 Deficit

The Miami Heat have two days off before playing the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Facing Their First Elimination Game of the Postseason

Miami Heat are down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals after Tuesday's loss

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Still Confident Despite Trailing 3-1 Against the Los Angeles Lakers

Miami Heat taking a positive approach into Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard Back in the Fold

After playing sparingly in the last two series, Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is back in the rotation for the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj