Jimmy Butler's Traits Have Caught On In Entire Miami Heat Locker Room

It was evident moments after the Miami Heat took a 3-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In the post-game interview, center Bam Adebayo displayed just how much forward Jimmy Butler has impacted the locker room.

"We just out here hoopin," Adebayo said during the interview. "That's what I love about this team. That's what we do. We come out and compete. It don't matter who it is or what time we're playing. We ready to hoop."

"Hoopin" is a term Butler brought to the locker room. He has said it often this season to describe his play. The fact Adebayo is now using it is proof of Butler's influence. It has taken just Butler just more than a year to place his stamp on the organization.

When the Heat traded for Butler, there were concerns. Many wondered if he would cause drama as he did in previous stops with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. The only thing Butler has created in Miami is a winning environment.

"He is the ultimate competitor," forward Meyers Leonard said. "Everybody was wondering, `Oh, is he too competitive. Is he an asshole?' No, he's not. He's a winner and he expects the same level of focus, effort, energy, mental focus from his teammates. You are seeing him not only do it himself but he's bringing the best out of others."

Butler has been the perfect fit. The Heat are one victory from advancing to the conference finals for the first time since 2014. He has proven his addition was the right one.

"They believe in what I believe in and that's telling the truth, being honest, working hard every single day, that we can beat anybody, we can compete with anybody," Butler said. "We don't ever play to lose, ever. We will not do that here. It's not the Heat way. Everybody believe in that. It works."

