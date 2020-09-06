SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Jimmy Butler's Traits Have Caught On In Entire Miami Heat Locker Room

Shandel Richardson

It was evident moments after the Miami Heat took a 3-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In the post-game interview, center Bam Adebayo displayed just how much forward Jimmy Butler has impacted the locker room.

"We just out here hoopin," Adebayo said during the interview. "That's what I love about this team. That's what we do. We come out and compete. It don't matter who it is or what time we're playing. We ready to hoop."

"Hoopin" is a term Butler brought to the locker room. He has said it often this season to describe his play. The fact Adebayo is now using it is proof of Butler's influence. It has taken just Butler just more than a year to place his stamp on the organization.

When the Heat traded for Butler, there were concerns. Many wondered if he would cause drama as he did in previous stops with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. The only thing Butler has created in Miami is a winning environment.

"He is the ultimate competitor," forward Meyers Leonard said. "Everybody was wondering, `Oh, is he too competitive. Is he an asshole?' No, he's not. He's a winner and he expects the same level of focus, effort, energy, mental focus from his teammates. You are seeing him not only do it himself but he's bringing the best out of others."

Butler has been the perfect fit. The Heat are one victory from advancing to the conference finals for the first time since 2014. He has proven his addition was the right one. 

"They believe in what I believe in and that's telling the truth, being honest, working hard every single day, that we can beat anybody, we can compete with anybody," Butler said. "We don't ever play to lose, ever. We will not do that here. It's not the Heat way. Everybody believe in that. It works."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.co

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard On The Impact Of Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard credits Jimmy Butler for this season's success

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler On Game 3 Comeback

Miami Heat rally from double-digits to take a 3-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in Eastern Conference semis

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard Thankful For Opportunity To Help Team Again

After falling out of the postseason rotation, Meyers Leonard played nine minutes in Game 3 in place of the injured Kelly Olynyk

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Receive Motivational Boost From Captain Udonis Haslem During Friday's Game 3 Comeback

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem made his presence felt on the sideline while the team rallied in the fourth quarter

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Disappointed About Not Having An NBA Voting Site At Arena

Miami Heat won't let the decision prevent organization from helping ease the voting process

Shandel Richardson

by

BigWilly9

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On The Approach To Game 4

The Miami Heat can close out the Milwaukee Bucks in Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat Take A Commanding Lead Against The Milwaukee Bucks After 115-100 Victory in Game 3

The Miami Heat are one victory from advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014.

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Milwaukee Bucks Not Quite In Panic Mode Yet

The Milwaukee Bucks face the possibility of falling down 3-0 to the Miami Heat in Friday's game in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Almost Got Too Comfortable Coming Off The Bench

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's decision to keep Goran Dragic in the starting lineup has paid off

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo On The Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo says veteran Udonis Haslem had a talk with him and forward Jimmy Butler in the fourth quarter

Shandel Richardson