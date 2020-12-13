Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Flourishing in Leadership Role

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has made an effort to hold an even bigger leadership role this season.

Butler has been more vocal as he prepares for his second year in Miami.

“It’s not like Jimmy was quiet last year coming in,” Spoelstra said. “He’s a loud guy and he’s going to make his presence known whenever he’s in the gym, particularly when you get into any kind of setting and it’s competitive.”

Last year Butler, who was acquired in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers last summer, led the Heat to the NBA Finals after entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed. They lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. Butler was among the first players to accept a mentorship role for guard Tyler Herro when he was drafted. This year, he plans to do the same for rookie Precious Achiuwa and has also been in charge of helping newcomers Avery Bradley and Moe Harkless get acclimated in Miami.

“He feels very comfortable in his role in what he brings to the table and is continuing to develop his leadership skills," Spoelstra said. "It was on display for all the new guys. All of us that have gotten to know him over the course of the year, it’s pretty familiar to us.”

The Heat open the preseason Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

