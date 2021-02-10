VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Has Mark Wahlberg Moment Against Knicks

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler displayed acting skills after trying to draw flagrant foul late in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler explains his acting that he hoped would draw a flagrant foul late in the victory against the New York Knicks. Even though he's mostly serious on the court, he said it's also "OK to have fun."

"It’s OK to joke around," Butler said. "Because that’s what we’re out here playing for. Yeah, we want to win. But never forget to have fun. Smile, and enjoy the situation that you’re in."

Butler's moment came when the Heat were holding a one-point lead in the closing seconds of their win against the Knicks. He was fouled by Knicks forward Julian Randle and that's when the performance began. Butler rolled around on the floor for a few seconds, acting as if he were in pain. The hope was drawing two fouls and the ball so the Heat could easily close out the win.

Despite the attempt, Butler couldn't win over the referees. He then said it's good for team chemistry to have moments as such. He knows it's helpful to get away from the serious side of basketball at times.

“They know, push comes to shove, I’ll take the blame for everything," Butler said. I’ll shoot the game-winning shot and miss it and be like, ‘I’ve got to do better.’ "

The Heat return to action Wednesday night when they play at the Houston Rockets.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com