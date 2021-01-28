Miami Heat Feel Jimmy Butler's Presence Even Though He Remains Sidelined

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has missed nine games but moving closer toward return

It will likely be at least a week before Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is back in the lineup.

His presence alone has already uplifted the spirits of a team that needs every bit of positive energy. Butler was on the sideline for the first time since he was diagnosed with COVID-19 that has kept him out nine straight games.

“It is always good to have his presence around," guard Kendrick Nunn said. "We definitely still hear his voice vocally.”

Butler has spent the past two weeks in the NBA's pandemic protocols. The Heat are 2-7 in his absence. Guard Avery Bradley returned to the team Wednesday after also dealing with COVID-19.

“It’s always great seeing somebody come back," center Bam Adebayo said. "To see a familiar face and get him around the guys. Him getting back and (Bradley) being out there, it’s good that we’re a team getting back together.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the presence of Butler and Bradley definitely was a confidence booster.

“That brings everyone’s spirits up," Spoelstra said. "Regardless of whoever is available, we have put ourselves in a position to be able to have opportunities to win. Now it is just getting over the hump. Now you just have to find a way to elevate each other’s games to get that win.”

The Heat face the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday in Miami.

