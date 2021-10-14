Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Breaks Down Diet in GQ Interview

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has spent plenty time talking about his love for coffee and his new business.

He recently covered more of his eating tastes in a recent interview with GQ magazine. In it, he addressed a variety of topics, including the difference between his diet during the offseason and the regular season.

"I don’t really go ham like that in the offseason," Butler told the magazine. "We have this argument around here all the time: what’s the difference between a picky eater and a simple eater? I think I’m just a simple eater. I just want chicken, potatoes, and some type of green vegetable. I’m picky sometimes also but I don’t go out of my way to indulge on something like cereal-crusted French toast. If I eat French toast, I just want plain French toast.

"But whenever I’m overseas and in different countries, I go with the culture. I don’t eat red meat or pork. As long as it’s not any of that, I’m with it. I’ll eat damn near anything from under the sea if that’s what a place is known for because I want to learn as much as I can about different cultures. But I don’t go crazy and say let me go get five of these alcoholic beverages just because I don’t do it during the season."

