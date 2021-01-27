Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Listed as Out for Wednesday's Game Against Denver Nuggets

The Miami Heat will once again be without forward Jimmy Butler.

He is set to miss his ninth straight game due to COVID-19 when the Heat play the Denver Nuggets Wednesday. Moe Harkless, Meyers Leonard and Chris Silva are also listed as out on the injury report.

“We are shorthanded, but we did march in the right direction,” Heat guard Dragic said. “When we get bodies back, players back, it’s going to be much easier. And it’s going to be six games at home, so every game counts. We need to make a run and can’t wait to get those guys back.”

The good news is the Heat could welcome back guard Avery Bradley, who is considered questionable. Bradley has been out the past nine games with COVID-19. Dragic and guard Tyler Herro are also listed as questionable.

After making the NBA Finals a year ago, the Heat are just 6-10. A six-game homestand and the return of several key players could be what they need to begin a turnaround.

“It’s not easy to come back," Dragic said. "First game maybe will be a little rusty. But we’re here to help them and trying to get this thing going in the right way.”

The Heat have lost six of the last eight games and are coming off Monday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

