Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: "I'm Ready to Go"

After missing both preseason games, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler set on leading team to a second straight NBA Finals appearance

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler expended so much energy helping the team make the NBA Finals last season.

His reward was being allowed to sit out both preseason games. The short breather should have Butler well-rested entering the regular season. The Heat play their first game Wednesday at the Orlando Magic.

“I’m good to go,” Butler said. “I think it was a mutual decision. The coaches, the organization know what they’re doing. I’m ready to hoop. When I’m out there in practice, I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing, working on my game every single day. I’m ready to go. Now that things start to get real, we’re built for it.”

The Heat return most of last year's core that made a surprise run to the Finals. They entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed but upset the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the championship series.

Butler feels team president Pat Riley, coach Erik Spoelstra and general manager Andy Elisburg made all the proper moves to keep the Heat competitive.

“I think we’re championship caliber,” Butler said. “I think the group that coach Pat and Spo and Andy put together is to get over the hump that we couldn’t reach last year. I think everybody is locked in. We’re going to continue to grow. We’re going to continue to get better each and every day and continue to learn each other’s strengths. I think our goal is to win it all.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com