Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Expected To Be in Lineup Against Orlando Magic Sunday

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (tailbone bruise) is expected to play today against the Orlando Magic, according to coach Erik Spoelstra.

Before the game, Spoelstra said Butler was "warming up with the intention to play."

Here's what else Spoelstra had to say before the game:

On adjusting with players out:

“This is the reality of this association right now. With us, we’ve had to deal with it a bit more extensively now than in the past few weeks. It’s happening everywhere. We just have to focus on this afternoon. One game. I think you can get a bit overwhelmed if you’re trying to work everything out and map out the next two months. We don’t have to do that. All we have to do is focus on today.”

On Ӧmer Yurtseven:

“He’s really been steady with his work. He has great mentorship, from Malik working with him every day since summer league, but also U.D. The two of them have been working on the finer points of what he needs to take the next step to impact winning for us. That’s using his size and physicality. Being big and strong in traffic. Also, finishing at the rim. They work on it relentlessly.”

On if he would limit Udonis Haslem’s minutes:

“I don’t put any limitations on U.D. ever as a competitor. It will be based on need. Clearly, his minutes the other night gave us a great emotional boost, but also productivity. It was all about making winning plays and contributing. He does all of those X-Factor things. That also elevates the learning for our young players too, because he’s with them every day working with them. Then you see it in action.”

