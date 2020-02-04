InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Heat Guard Jimmy Butler Reminds Everyone He Can Score When Necessary

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler has never had the reputation of being a big-time scorer.

He's averaged 17 points throughout his career.

That doesn't mean he is unable to carrying a team with scoring. He proved that with a season-high 38 points in Monday's 137-106 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"It just shows that he can take it to another level, like we all can," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "We all have those big games ... I was definitely yelling, ‘Go for 40’ every time he scored. It got in the fourth (quarter) and I was like, ‘You have to go for 40’ and he was like ,'Nah, I’m cool. I’m going to get some rest.' OK, more shots for me."'

It was just the fourth 30-point game for Butler this season. His career-high is 53 points but he is generally regarded as a two-way player. Butler has never limited himself to being just a scorer.

"I'm never worried about offense," Butler said. "Hell, I'm never worried about defense. All I'm ever worried about is winning. I can't say it enough and I mean it and my group of guys that I have around me, that's all that they care about as well. As long as we're playing like this and getting (wins), I'm happy no matter who's shooting ... We're just here to win." 

Butler has always been a player who prefers his scoring to come within the offense. The flow of the game is a key component in his offensive productio.

"He just kept on going," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He was so assertive, aggressive. He was taking what was available to him and he got in a great rhythm."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn claims third straight conference Rookie of the month award

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn once again honored by the league

Shandel Richardson

Injuries lead to Miami Heat recalling three G League players

Miami Heat call up Kyle Alexander, KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat want to build off most complete performance of the season

After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers by 31 points Monday, the Miami Heat called it their best overall effort.

Shandel Richardson

Behind Jimmy Butler's 38 points, Miami Heat grab impressive win against 76ers

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler leads team to third victory against Philadelphia 76ers this season

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Earns Invite To 3-point Contest At All-Star Weekend

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is the team's sixth player to participate in NBA All-Star Weekend

Shandel Richardson

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat face the Philadelphia 76ers in a key Eastern Conference matchup

Shandel Richardson

With One Home Game Left Before All-Star Break, Miami Heat Focused On Improving On The Road

Miami Heat face the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night before a five-game West Coast trip

Shandel Richardson

An aggressive Meyers Leonard usually equates to a more efficient Miami Heat offense

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard makes offense more dynamic when being assertive

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat At Orlando Magic Preview

The Miami Heat play the Orlando Magic Saturday at Amway Center

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat continue Kobe Bryant tributes by wearing his shoes Tuesday against Celtics

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics honored Kobe Bryant during before and during Tuesday's game

Shandel Richardson

by

OG Snacks