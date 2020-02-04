Heat Guard Jimmy Butler Reminds Everyone He Can Score When Necessary

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler has never had the reputation of being a big-time scorer.

He's averaged 17 points throughout his career.

That doesn't mean he is unable to carrying a team with scoring. He proved that with a season-high 38 points in Monday's 137-106 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"It just shows that he can take it to another level, like we all can," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "We all have those big games ... I was definitely yelling, ‘Go for 40’ every time he scored. It got in the fourth (quarter) and I was like, ‘You have to go for 40’ and he was like ,'Nah, I’m cool. I’m going to get some rest.' OK, more shots for me."'

It was just the fourth 30-point game for Butler this season. His career-high is 53 points but he is generally regarded as a two-way player. Butler has never limited himself to being just a scorer.

"I'm never worried about offense," Butler said. "Hell, I'm never worried about defense. All I'm ever worried about is winning. I can't say it enough and I mean it and my group of guys that I have around me, that's all that they care about as well. As long as we're playing like this and getting (wins), I'm happy no matter who's shooting ... We're just here to win."

Butler has always been a player who prefers his scoring to come within the offense. The flow of the game is a key component in his offensive productio.

"He just kept on going," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He was so assertive, aggressive. He was taking what was available to him and he got in a great rhythm."