Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Signs Multi-Year Shoe Deal With Li-Ning

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is once again following in the footsteps of Dwyane Wade.

Butler has inked a multi-year shoe deal with Li-Ning, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula. The popular China brand also signed Wade to a lifetime deal in 2018. He has been under contract since 2012 after leaving the Jordan Brand.

Both Wade and Butler also starred at Marquette before becoming franchise players in Miami. Wade played a role in the Heat recruiting Butler.

Butler is coming off a breakthrough season with the Heat. He led them to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. Butler's star power has grown since joining the Heat in the summer of 2019.

In addition to the shoe deal, he made an appearance in a Michelob Ultra commercial during the summer to promote the restart of the NBA season. Play was suspended March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic before returning in July.

Butler, who had previous stops with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and six assists and was named an All-Star in his first season in Miami. The Heat made the Finals despite entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed.

Behind Butler and center Bam Adebayo, they are expected to again contend for a championship when the shortened season begins next month.

