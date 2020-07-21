InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Wins have allowed Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler to overlook shooting struggles

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler would have some concerns if the wins weren't piling.

Butler is shooting just 24 percent from the 3-point line. It is his lowest percentage since his rookie season.

With that said, Butler is fine with his shooting long as the Heat keep playing well. They enter the NBA restart at 41-24 and the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

"I'm just fine with how my game was," Butler said. "I feel like it could be better as a whole. Like I always say, as long as we're winning games nobody is really paying attention to that. If we win a championship this year, I guarantee y'all won't talk about how bad I've been shooting the basketball."

Butler has made only 29 3-pointers this season. Part of the reason is the emergence of the Heat's young players, mainly Duncan Robinson. He has already set the Heat's single-season record for makes. Butler has said all season he does not focus on individual statistics. His job is always to make his teammates better.

Still, as SI.com's Michael Shapiro noted earlier this month in his list of top 25 players in the bubble, the knock on Butler is his inconsistent jumper.

"Teams are sagging off him as though this extended cold stretch is more than a fluke," Shapiro wrote. "Butler will need to find his three-point stroke for Miami to make noise in the Eastern Conference playoffs."

The Heat can live with Butler's struggles if Robinson and Tyler Herro continue to shoot well from the arc. If they have difficulty in their first postseason, which is possible, then Butler will have to improve.  

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat top reserve Goran Dragic `ready to roll'

Even at 34, Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic going full speed during NBA restart

Shandel Richardson

Video: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra discusses casual attire in Orlando

NBA coaches around the league ditching the suits in favor of polo shirts for games in the NBA restart

Shandel Richardson

Meyers Leonard endorses Miami Heat teammate Bam Adebayo for Most Improved Player

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard makes the case for Bam Adebayo as the league's most improved player

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent plans to make the most of opportunity

NBA bubble is giving Miami Heat two-way player Gabe Vincent a chance to gain experience

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade clarifies tweet that appeared to show support of Nick Cannon's comments that were deemed racist

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade deletes a tweet that some felt showed he backed Nick Cannon's views on the Jewish, Europeans and whites

Shandel Richardson

by

Cindy B. Williams

Miami Heat's first title of Big Three era provided special moment for Fab Five

Former Miami Heat player Juwan Howard was the only member of Michigan's Fab Five to win a NBA championship

Shandel Richardson

How a product endorsed by Heat legend Tim Hardaway could help Jimmy Butler in Orlando

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler could have avoided hotel security in Orlando if his dribbling was silenced by a Tim Hardaway-backed product

Shandel Richardson

Underdog or not, Jimmy Butler confident in the Miami Heat's chances in Orlando

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been a huge difference-maker and thinks the team can compete for an NBA title

Shandel Richardson

Video: Jimmy Butler explains why he wants to remove last name from jersey to help social justice fight

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler does not plan to join other players in wearing league-provided social justice messages on back of jerseys

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Heat coaching staff taking advantage of fishing opportunities in Orlando

With a `team room' and lake near hotel as only outside activities, the Miami Heat have resorted to fishing

Shandel Richardson