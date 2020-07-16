InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

How a product endorsed by Heat legend Tim Hardaway could help Jimmy Butler in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

Dribbling a basketball in the hotel room caused Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler to receive a visit from security because guests filed noise complaints. 

Only if Butler had sought the advice of one of the NBA's best-known dribblers before heading to Orlando for the season restart. Former Heat guard Tim Hardaway endorses the perfect equipment that would have prevented anyone from hearing Butler's dribbling routine. 

Since 2018, Hardaway has marketed a product called "Dream Dribble," a basketball silencer that allows players to workout inside without disturbing others. 

"It doesn't make any noise while dribbling," Hardaway said in a recent interview with Fox 2 News in Detroit. "Your parents are happy. They're not listening to that noise. It's very silent."

Hardaway, who played in Miami from 1995-2002, earned a reputation as one of the NBA's top dribblers. In college, his crossover dribble was nicknamed the "UTEP Two-Step." He is one of just five Heat players with their jersey retired, joining Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and Alonzo Mourning. 

Fans began tagging Hardaway on social media about introducing his product to Butler. The story is arguably the most interesting as teams during the first week inside the "bubble." With league restrictions because of COVID-19, players are looking for ways to stay entertained while remaining focused on basketball. 

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra wasn't surprised Butler decided on working out to keep busy. 

"Before people start writing about that, we were not giving players programs to do those kind of things during their quarantine," Spoelstra said. "That's why I love Jimmy, not the one example of it. There's many things that he brings to the table. He has an unparalleled work ethic and he is a driven basketball player.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dwyane Wade clarifies tweet that appeared to show support of Nick Cannon's comments that were deemed racist

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade deletes a tweet that some felt showed he backed Nick Cannon's views on the Jewish, Europeans and whites

Shandel Richardson

Heat coaching staff taking advantage of fishing opportunities in Orlando

With a `team room' and lake near hotel as only outside activities, the Miami Heat have resorted to fishing

Shandel Richardson

Underrated label suits Heat's Duncan Robinson just fine

After breakout season, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson still among the league's underrated players

Shandel Richardson

Video: Jimmy Butler explains why he wants to remove last name from jersey to help social justice fight

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler does not plan to join other players in wearing league-provided social justice messages on back of jerseys

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. moving forward after battle with COVID-19

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr says it was easy defeating the virus and is already back in the flow of NBA restart

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat still feeling safe despite recent COVID-19 positive tests around league

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra trusts the NBA to keep players and personnel safe during the league restart

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Bigger impact with the Miami Heat: Shaquille O'Neal or LeBron James?

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the Miami Heat acquiring Shaquille O'Neal

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler hoping to remove name from jersey in support of fight against social injustice

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will not participate in the league's program to allow players to wear social justice messages on jerseys

Shandel Richardson

Mental adjustment will test Heat's Jae Crowder the most in NBA `bubble'

Finding a daily routine among the biggest challenges for the Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat facing sense of urgency with quick turnaround from training camp to playoffs

With the NBA restart underway, the Miami Heat coaching staff has already started scouting potential playoff opponents

Shandel Richardson